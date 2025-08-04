Promising Fintech Stocks To Watch Now – August 2nd

Rocket Companies, MercadoLibre, Carlyle Group, Q2, WEX, Perella Weinberg Partners, and UP Fintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or employ technology-driven financial services and products—such as mobile payments, digital banking, peer-to-peer lending, robo-advisors, blockchain solutions and insurtech. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms aiming to disrupt and modernize traditional banking and financial processes through increased efficiency, accessibility and customer experience. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,947,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,375.92. 375,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,455.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,223.79. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 2,858,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $63.74.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,530.71 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $112.82.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE WEX traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 384,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $217.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.66.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 4,262,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

