Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – August 2nd

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, GameStop, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support immersive VR technologies—including headsets, motion-tracking hardware, 3D graphics engines, and virtual environments. By investing in these companies, shareholders gain exposure to the growing applications of VR in gaming, training, healthcare, architecture, and enterprise. Because the sector is driven by rapid innovation and shifting consumer and business adoption, VR stocks can be more volatile but offer notable long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $23.43 on Friday, hitting $750.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,985,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,087,110. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $450.80 and a twelve month high of $784.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $701.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,214,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,394,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,832,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of -0.72.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.30.

