ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
