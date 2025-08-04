Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PRLB opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,689,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 293,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 114,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

