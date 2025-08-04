Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:PIF Issued By Clarus Securities

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.45 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$13.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 169.88%.

In related news, Director Marc Murnaghan acquired 7,500 shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

