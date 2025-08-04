Q1 EPS Estimates for Ryan Specialty Raised by William Blair

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ryan Specialty in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

