Q2 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $170.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.55. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $183.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Boot Barn declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,657.31. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. This represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 210.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.