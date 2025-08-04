Q2 EPS Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Decreased by Analyst

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 105,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

