Q3 Earnings Forecast for AppFolio Issued By DA Davidson

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppFolio’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AppFolio’s FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

APPF opened at $319.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $320.36.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 14,639 shares valued at $3,433,222. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AppFolio by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in AppFolio by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

