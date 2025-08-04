Q3 EPS Forecast for Gildan Activewear Reduced by Analyst

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $51.13 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

