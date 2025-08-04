Q4 EPS Estimate for Hudson Technologies Decreased by Analyst

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Hudson Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HDSN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of HDSN opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 514,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

