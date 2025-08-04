Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Quad Graphics from $8.90 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Quad Graphics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUAD

Quad Graphics Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.43. Quad Graphics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.05 million. Quad Graphics had a positive return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Quad Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quad Graphics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quad Graphics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quad Graphics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quad Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quad Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.