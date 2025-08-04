Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Qualys worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Trading Down 1.9%

QLYS stock opened at $130.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. Qualys’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,828.50. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $75,799.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,690.73. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,580 shares of company stock worth $5,885,177. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

