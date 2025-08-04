Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,086,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 43,505.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 122,249 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 115,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $75,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,690.73. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $91,368.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,404.16. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,580 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,177 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $130.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.