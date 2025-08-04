R Squared Ltd Has $169,000 Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,761,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 714,911 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 567,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,816 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 105,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

AGRO opened at $8.83 on Monday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $882.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

