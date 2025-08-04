R Squared Ltd Purchases 17,170 Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV)

R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after buying an additional 500,271 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa by 13,477.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,303 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 267,350 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $1.80 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Grupo Televisa Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.67%.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

