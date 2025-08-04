R Squared Ltd Raises Position in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Cerus were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.55. Cerus Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

