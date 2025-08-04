Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Rafael Trading Up 3.6%

RFL opened at $1.75 on Friday. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 3,127.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rafael

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 13,080,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,984.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 12,299,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,742,984.96. This trade represents a -1,674.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rafael by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

