Raiffeisen Bank International AG Raises Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,953,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 978,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ ERII opened at $12.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.03. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ERII shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Moon bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $450,790. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,189.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $710,656 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

