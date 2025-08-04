Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 5.5%

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 63,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,794.80. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 38.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,168,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 372,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $248,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

