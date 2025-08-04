RB Global (RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. RB Global's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $108.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. RB Global has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $111.71.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at RB Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,133 shares of company stock worth $7,843,729 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in RB Global by 857.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $4,103,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

