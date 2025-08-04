RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $67,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,868.70. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.17.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $398.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $260.53 and a twelve month high of $405.18.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

