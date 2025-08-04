RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $7.54 on Friday. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,579.72. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,247,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RE/MAX by 736.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RE/MAX by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 178,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

