Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mister Car Wash (MCW)

8/1/2025 – Mister Car Wash had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Mister Car Wash had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Mister Car Wash had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.25 to $7.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Mister Car Wash had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Mister Car Wash had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2025 – Mister Car Wash had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2025 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $645,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,634.80. The trade was a 53.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,167.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,411.89. This represents a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,355 shares of company stock worth $1,733,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

