Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Community Health Systems (CYH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH):

7/25/2025 – Community Health Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2025 – Community Health Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $3.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2025 – Community Health Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.25.

7/24/2025 – Community Health Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – Community Health Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $3.50 to $4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 5.4%

CYH opened at $2.46 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 133.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

