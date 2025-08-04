Red River Bancshares’ (RRBI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.54. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 32,611.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.