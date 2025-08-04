Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) and DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Head to Head Survey

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) and DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remitly Global and DigiAsia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $1.26 billion 2.55 -$36.98 million ($0.03) -526.33 DigiAsia N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

DigiAsia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remitly Global.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Remitly Global and DigiAsia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 DigiAsia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Remitly Global presently has a consensus target price of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 82.87%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than DigiAsia.

Profitability

This table compares Remitly Global and DigiAsia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global -0.34% -0.70% -0.45% DigiAsia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of DigiAsia shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of DigiAsia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiAsia has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigiAsia beats Remitly Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

