Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Conduent Q4 Earnings

Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Conduent in a report released on Friday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Conduent had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Conduent Stock Down 7.5%

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66. Conduent has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Conduent by 526.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Conduent by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,068 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 100,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn acquired 13,798 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 331,168 shares in the company, valued at $768,309.76. This trade represents a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.