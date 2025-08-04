Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tenable Q4 Earnings

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Tenable alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Tenable Stock Down 2.4%

Tenable stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tenable by 10.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenable by 184.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tenable by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $178,352.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,215.80. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,980.12. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.