Reviewing Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Arhaus 4.53% 17.36% 4.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Arhaus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A Arhaus $1.27 billion 0.96 $68.55 million $0.41 21.17

Arhaus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DFI Retail Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DFI Retail Group and Arhaus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arhaus 0 11 4 0 2.27

Arhaus has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Arhaus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arhaus is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Risk & Volatility

DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arhaus has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Arhaus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arhaus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arhaus beats DFI Retail Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. It offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

