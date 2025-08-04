Reviewing Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates and Serve Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 1 8 2 0 2.09 Serve Robotics 0 0 3 2 3.40

Volatility & Risk

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus price target of $185.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Serve Robotics has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.48%. Given Serve Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Serve Robotics has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Serve Robotics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $2.22 billion 5.50 $381.82 million $5.87 28.50 Serve Robotics $1.81 million 315.29 -$39.19 million ($1.06) -9.44

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics. Serve Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 18.50% 22.07% 14.68% Serve Robotics -3,318.21% -40.68% -38.51%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Serve Robotics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information. The Payments segment includes secure payment processing tools and services including ATM, debit, and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, ACH origination and remote deposit capture processing, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment focuses on additional software, hosted processing platforms, and services including call center support, network security management, consulting, and monitoring. The Corporate and Other segment offers hardware and other products. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

