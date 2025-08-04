Reviewing Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jin Medical International and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cresco Labs 0 2 0 2 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jin Medical International and Cresco Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $23.50 million 4.27 $3.68 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $724.34 million 0.42 -$74.44 million ($0.24) -2.58

Jin Medical International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Jin Medical International has a beta of 9.79, meaning that its stock price is 879% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -11.86% -21.77% -6.00%

Summary

Jin Medical International beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

