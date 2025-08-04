Reviewing Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) & Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Sappi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sappi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Sappi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials -4.38% -4.71% -1.58% Sappi 3.25% 9.35% 3.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Sappi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.63 billion 0.15 -$38.71 million ($1.06) -3.42 Sappi $5.46 billion 0.16 $33.00 million $0.30 5.27

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials. Rayonier Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sappi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sappi beats Rayonier Advanced Materials on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, the company provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produces hardwood aspen, maple, and birch species for paperboard, packaging, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers. It also provides biomaterials, such as valida, lignin, furfural, and sweeteners, as well as forestry products; and engages in the treasury and insurance business. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

