Reviewing Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) & Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Risk and Volatility

Nidec has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Component has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nidec and Surge Component”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $17.12 billion 2.67 $1.11 billion $0.23 20.83 Surge Component $31.21 million 0.47 $830,000.00 $0.15 16.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Component. Surge Component is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nidec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Surge Component shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nidec and Surge Component’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 6.06% 9.18% 4.79% Surge Component 2.65% 4.44% 3.43%

Summary

Nidec beats Surge Component on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

About Surge Component

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

