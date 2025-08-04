Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REYN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,082.36. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,048 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $111,005.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $511,619.34. This represents a 27.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,766 shares of company stock worth $765,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,586,000 after buying an additional 275,601 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $4,522,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 184,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 468,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after buying an additional 172,136 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

