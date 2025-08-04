Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $6.50 price objective on Rimini Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

RMNI stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $201,037.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,842.88. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 28,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $92,886.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 237,361 shares in the company, valued at $778,544.08. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,351 shares of company stock worth $338,991 in the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Rimini Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 3,886,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,599,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 545,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

