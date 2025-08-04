Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,612. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 29.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 64,534 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

