Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 284,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,555,458.32. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,251,703 shares of company stock worth $492,380,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,570,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,056,000 after buying an additional 1,478,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

