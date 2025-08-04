Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $79.98 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,753,000 after acquiring an additional 254,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

