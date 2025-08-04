Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Trading Down 15.1%

ROKU stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,106.40. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.