Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. The trade was a 99.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,873 shares of company stock worth $28,076,913 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 327.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.