Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

