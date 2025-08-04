Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Roma Green Finance Trading Down 3.5%
ROMA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Roma Green Finance has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.66.
Roma Green Finance Company Profile
