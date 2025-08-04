Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Roma Green Finance Trading Down 3.5%

ROMA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Roma Green Finance has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

