Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 178,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 147,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Romios Gold Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Romios Gold Resources
Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Romios Gold Resources
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.