Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 178,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 147,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

