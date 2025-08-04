Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 178,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 147,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a market cap of C$6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

About Romios Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.