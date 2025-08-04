Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 178,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 147,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

