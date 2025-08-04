Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Hold

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $445.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.