Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $445.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $409.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,399. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,345.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in CyberArk Software by 34.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CyberArk Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

