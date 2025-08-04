Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $445.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,937. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.24. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

